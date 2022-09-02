Health News 09.02.2022

The Gala Pride and Diversity center and the San Luis Obispo county public health department are working together to develop a monkey pox vaccine clinic.

It will serve community members at highest risk of exposure to the virus. The majority of victims of monkey pox are gay men.

MPX, as they now call monkey pox, often causes flu-like symptoms before the characteristic rashes or sores develop.

Gala executive director Dusty Colyer-Worth says “Right now in California, gay and bisexual men are most at risk from this virus.”

The monkey pox vaccine center is expected to open in a few weeks in San Luis Obispo.