Kristin Smart Murder Trial Continues 09.01.2022

At the Kristin Smart murder trial this week, the court hears testimony about a cadaver dog who showed all the alerting behaviors consistent with smelling human remains at Ruben Flores’ house.

The dog did not alert, but it showed all the ‘alerting behaviors” when sniffing around the deck at Ruben Flores’ house.

Ruben Flores is the father of Paul Flores, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with Kristin Smart. Her body has never been found.

Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, is accused of hiding her body after her alleged murder.