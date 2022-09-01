Cheers to Charity is Tonight! 09.01.2022

Cheers to Charity is tonight.

It’s a fundraiser created to raise money for north county charities.

Last year, Success Charities raised over $43 thousand dollars for youth sports.

This year, the focus is veterans and seniors.

Brian Thorndyke is with Success Charities. He says the intent is to raise money to help people and productive programs in the north county.

Six to ten tonight at Castoro Cellars off highway 46 in Templeton.

Dinner, live music, and beverages.

Tickets are $100. A few tickets are still available.

Should be a beautiful evening tonight at Castoro Cellars for Cheers to Charity.