KSBY will soon have a new co-anchor to join Richard Gearhart. Carina Corral is leaving the station to become a communications representative for PG and E. Nina Lozano will become the new evening co-anchor for the station.

Lozano will being work on October 12th, Columbus Day.

Lozano was born in the Phillippines and moved to Florida in 2014. She has worked at stations in Tampa, Florida, Rochester, New York and most recently in Las Vegas.