Lake Fire Update 7.11.2024

The Lake Fire has grown to over 34 thousand acres and currently sits at 16% containment.

The last update given by Cal Fire was around 8 this morning. Currently there are 3,034 personnel assigned to the Lake Fire, with 73 crews, 221 engines, and 28 helicopters.

Cal Fire says that the fire continues to spread southeast, and remains approximately 8 to 9 miles from Los Olivos. Residents of Santa Barbara county and near the Los Olivos region are advised to look online to see areas where evacuation orders and warnings are issued.

So far, Cal Fire reports 6 structures damaged, and 4 confirmed injuries.