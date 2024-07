The next Paso Robles Coffee with the City Manager event will be this Friday at California Coast Beer Company’s Patina, 1346 Railroad street.

This month, city manager Ty Lewis will be joined by community services director Angelica Fortin and recreation services manager Lynda Plescia to discuss how residents can make the most of city parks, trails, classes, and facilities.

The event goes from 7:30 am to 8:30 am. Coffee with the city manager events are free to attend.