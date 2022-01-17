Lawsuit Over Redistricting 01.17.2022

A group of progressives using the name, SLO County Citizens For Good Government has filed a lawsuit against the county over the redistricting map adopted by the board of supervisors.

The group alleges, and I quote, “The board of supervisors wrongly applied and flagrantly ignored the redistricting requirements set forth under California’s Fair Maps Act.”

That’s according to a news release issued late last week. The lawsuit against the county filed by a San Francisco law firm, Shute, Himaly and Weinberger.

This week, supervisors will meet to discuss the county’s defense against the lawsuit. Attending the meeting, county lawyers, and the supervisors, including supervisor Bruce Gibson, who is a member of the group suing the county.

