We learn more about the fatal car crash on the north end of Spring street in Paso Robles Thursday night.

A 17-year-old boy was driving northbound on Spring at 70 miles per hour when his vehicle struck another car near 34th street. Bystanders tried to save the boy. They pulled him from his car when it caught fire, but he sustained fatal injuries.

School officials say the boy was enrolled at a school in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

His identity has not yet been released.