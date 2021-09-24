Libretto 9.24.2021

Encore Piano Movers delivered a piano Thursday to Libretto. A new jazz and wine club in downtown Paso Robles. The club is owned and managed by partners Corey Jordan and Katelyn Smith, who also operate Amsterdam Coffee House and Piano Lounge.

Libretto is scheduled to open October 1st. It’s located downstairs on 13th Street and Park Street near the Fish Gaucho in Paso Robles.

Jordan says, “The Steinway sounds great in that space. I’m very pleased. A tuner will polish it up Friday, and it will sound even better.”

Paso Robles has a long tradition with Steinway. Paderewski was sponsored by Steinway. When he traveled the country performing concerts, his rail car carried a Steinway piano.

Jordan says there is also a historic connection with the location. “It’s on the site of the old Opera House in Paso Robles at the southwest corner of 11th and Park Street.”