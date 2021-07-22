Life Expectancy in the US 7.22.2021

Life expectancy in the US fell by a year and a half in 2020. Its the largest one-year decline since World War II. The drop for black and Hispanic Americans was three years. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention saying the drop is due mainly to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also cited increased obesity and drug abuse.

White life expectancy is now 77 years, seven months on the average.

Hispanics have the longest life expectancy, but it dropped three years in 2020.

Black life expectancy is 71 years, 10 months.

On the average, life expectancy fell nearly two years for men. And a bout one year for women.

Life expectancy for boys in the US is now 74 years 6 months. And for girls 80 years and two months.