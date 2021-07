PG and E is going to move more than 10 thousand miles of the utility’s power lines underground. PG and E executives make that announcement at a press conference in Butte county yesterday. A fire near there caused by a faulty power pole, caused the Dixie fire,which continues to burn out of control in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The number of Covid delta variant cases nearly triples in San Luis Obispo county. Nine new cases reported this week. A total of 14 cases have been reported in the county.