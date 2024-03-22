Local Easter & Spring Events This Weekend 03.22.2024

Though taking place on the 31st of March, families will have the chance to celebrate the Easter holiday a little early in both San Miguel and Paso Robles this weekend.

The Paso Robles Main Street Association will host the meet the Easter bunny event on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at the Paso Robles downtown city park.

Families will be given the opportunity meet and take photos with the Easter bunny at the city holiday park house. Children will receive a free candy egg.

In San Miguel park, an Easter egg hunt will be taking place from 1 to 3 pm, with five golden eggs available for children to win an Easter basket.

Over in Templeton’s American Legion Hall, the California Craft Show is hosting its spring market from 10 am to 3 pm. 100% of proceeds from its prize drawing will be donated to “From the Heart Animal Sanctuary.”