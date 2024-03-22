Central Coast Beer Festival in Atascadero This Weekend 03.22.2024

The Annual Central Coast Craft Beer Festival will be taking place tomorrow from 12 to 4 pm at the Atascadero sunken gardens.

Hosted by the Central Coast Brewers Guild, attendees can enjoy samples from over 55 independently owned craft breweries, wineries, seltzers, and more from all over California. Food trucks, vendors, and lawn games will be present as well.

Tickets are still available online; general admission entry will begin at 1 pm, and VIP admission begins at 12. General admission tickets will also be sold at the door.

The Beer Festival asks its attendees to respect the local businesses surrounding the sunken gardens, and to park in the free parking spaces offered in several designated lots near the sunken gardens.

These are at the Atascadero Transit Center and Bank of America at Capistrano avenue, Rabobank on El Camino Real, and Atascadero middle school at Lewis avenue.