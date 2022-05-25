Local Reaction to Texas School Shooting 05.25.2022

The nation responding to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde Texas, which left 19 elementary students and two adults dead.

The 18-year-old shooter shot his grandmother, then drove to the school and started shooting students and teachers.

In San Luis Obispo county, county schools superintendent James Brescia sends a letter out to the media and school officials.

It reads……

We send our sincere condolences to the families, mothers, fathers, caregivers, educators, law enforcement, and emergency service workers dealing with the tragic events at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We must continue to take care of ourselves and one another as we experience shock, grief, anger and despair.

It is crucial to maintain both physical and emotional safety in our schools. As children, families, staff, and community members hear about this horrific event, emotions are heightened. Sensitivity, compassion, and empathy are required as we engage in conversations.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson and I will be convening all district, charter, private, and parochial school leaders to review safety protocols and proactive school response measures. A focus on the mental health of our students, families, staff, and community remains a priority. I have included several resources that may be of assistance.

Then county school superintendent lists some resources like,

Parent guidelines for helping youth after the recent shooting. And talking to children about violence: tips for parents and teachers.