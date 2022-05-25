Jennifer Gaviola Leaving PRJUSD 05.25.2022

In the Paso Robles school district yesterday, superintendent Jennifer Gaviola sends out a letter to staff informing them she is resigning to take a position as superintendent of the Cayucos school district. Gaviola will start work in July.

Gaviola was a high school counselor who rose quickly through the ranks of administration during Chris Williams tenure on the board.

In 2016, she served as principal of Paso Robles high school, then Williams promoted her to assistant superintendent.

Gaviola graduated from Paso Robles high school, but after attending UC Davis, she worked in education in the San Joaquin Valley before returning to Paso Robles.

Gaviola’s daughter, Malia, is the student representative to the Paso Robles school board. Malia has been accepted at Princeton University, and will be leaving in August to attend that Ivy League school.