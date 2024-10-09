Lockdown at Santa Rosa Academic Academy 10.09.2024

On Tuesday afternoon, Santa Rosa Academic Academy in Atascadero initiated a lockdown after a student said they witnessed a man with a rifle near the school’s fence line.

Police officers arrived to investigate as the school went on lockdown, searching the area and asking questions of the student. The student told officers that they believed they saw a male subject retrieve what they thought to be a weapon from a vehicle, and take it to a nearby residence.

Police say they were able to confirm there was no threat to the school or the student, that no crime had occurred, and they were unable to locate the male or residence that the student had described.

The lockdown was lifted, and school resumed its normal operations.