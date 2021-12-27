Looking Back at The Year 2021 in SLO 12.27.2021

This week, we’re looking back at some of the big stories which occurred in the year 2021.

In early January of this year, San Luis Obispo county supervisors wrestled with the impacts of the coronavirus and government imposed shutdown.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold talked about it at a board meeting.

One of the issues in county government, several of the administrators are taking their marching orders from Sacramento, and that doesn’t always serve the residents of San Luis Obispo county.

It’s an issue which continues to impact San Luis Obispo county residents as we finish the calendar year 2021.