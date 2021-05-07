Los Osos College Student Buys School Bus To Live In 5.07.2021

A Los Osos student at Humboldt state left school when she realized living in the dorm cost her more than tuition.

Anna-Grace Dicus took a break from school, got two jobs, and saved her money until she found an old school bus for sale in Gerogia. She bought the bus for $3200 and drove it to Arkansas where her grandfather lived.

He helped her strip the bus and install electricity and plumbing. Then, her dad flew out from Los Osos and they drove back the bus from Arkansas back to the central coast. She’s now putting the finishing touches on the bus, which she calls molasses, because it travels very slowly uphill. Like 20 miles per hour.

Anna-Grace has now spent ten thousand dollars on the bus, but she’s got a place to live when she returns to college, and it’s paid for.