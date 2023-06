The Los Padres Football Officials Association or LPFOA is looking for new talent, hoping to add more officials by the time the football season starts this fall.

The organization offers an eight-week training program.

Interested candidates can visit the LPFOA website at LPFOA.org, fill out a short intake form and a LPFOA member will reach out with more information.

The first officials meeting of the 2023 Season will take place on the 18th of July at Nipomo High School at 6:30 PM.