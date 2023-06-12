SLO County Residents Eligible for FEMA Assistance 06.12.2023

Residents of San Luis Obispo County who experienced damage from the severe storms and flooding that took place in February and March can now apply for federal disaster assistance.

San Luis Obispo County residents are now eligible to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency individual assistance funds, for those who had property damaged by the storms earlier this year.

FEMA added SLO County to the list of counties that qualify for individual assistance on June 9th.

Previously, SLO County was only eligible for public assistance funds. Those funds were designated for public facilities damaged by storms. Now, residents who were affected can apply for assistance.

To apply, visit disaster assistance.gov, download the FEMA App, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.