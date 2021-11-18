Lunar Eclipse 11.18.2021

An astronomical phenomenon occurs tonight. It’s a near-total eclipse of the moon that will be the longest eclipse in over 500 years.

It’s not a total lunar eclipse, but it will reach 97%. Most of the moon to be covered by the umbra, the darkest part of the earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will start around 10:00 tonight and last for three and a half ours.

At the time of the eclipse, the moon will be full.

Some call the November full moon the Beaver moon.

A name assigned by Native Americans because beavers were active in November as they prepared for winter. And that was the time to set traps for the beavers.