Memory Walk in Atascadero 11.18.2021

A Memory Walk dedication Friday afternoon in Atascadero, celebrating the unique history of the city. Jim Wilkins has built Memory Gates on walkways in downtown and at the Colony Heritage Center.

You can buy a brick for $125 and put an inscription on it to honor a family member or a business in Atascadero.

The dedication is on Friday afternoon around 3:30. The Atascadero Historical Society will dedicate the new Memory Walk and the Memory Gates constructed by Wilkins and other volunteers. That kicks off the Atascadero Fall Festival.