Man Arrested in Morro Bay Wanted For Attempted Homicide in Oregon 03.12.2024

The Morro Bay police department received a tip from a detective with the Astoria police department in Astoria, Oregon.

Police in Morro Bay were informed that 29-year-old Dylan Xavier Campana was wanted for questioning due to a connection with an attempted homicide in Oregon, with Morro Bay police confirming he was located in a residence on the 300 block of Hill street.

Morro Bay police responded with the San Luis Obispo regional swat team, and Campana was arrested without any incident.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail, and is awaiting extradition to Oregon.