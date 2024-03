Visit Morro Bay announced they will be hosting their 24th Annual Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale from March 15th to the 17th.

The yard sale offers a variety of household furnishings, clothing, electronics, collectibles, and more.

Yard sales will go from 8 am to 2 pm each day, scattered throughout the city.

Attendees are encouraged to plan their route in advance.

A map of the city’s yard sales can be found at: morrobay.org.