Man Crashes Car Onto Beach 7.23.2021

Wednesday night, a driver crashed his car onto the sand in Pismo Beach, then walked away.

Pismo Beach police responded just before eleven Wednesday night. They received reports of a car driven recklessly off the roadway. The gray 2005 Volvo drove through a grass area, struck a trash can and a chain link fence before slamming onto the sand on the west end of Silver Shoals drive.

Then, a man got out of the car and walked northbound on the beach.

Police removed the car from the beach early Thursday morning.

The driver remains at large.