Amsterdam Coffee House Celebrates One Year Anniversary 7.23.2021

The Jim Barnett Jazz Trio played last night at the Amsterdam Coffee House Piano Lounge on 13th Street in Paso Robles to celebrate Amsterdam’s one year anniversary.

The coffee house is owned by Corey and Katelyn Jordan of Paso Robles. Corey grew up in Paso Robles, but spent several years as a professional pianist and composer in LA. He reopened the coffee house during the pandemic.

Thursday night, Amsterdam held a celebration of its first anniversary. The Jim Barnett Trio is their house band. It includes three Central Coast musicians with profound backgrounds. Barnett played with Johnny Mathis for many years, including on the Tonight Show. He also had a residency at Harrah’s in Las Vegas in the 70’s. James Gallardo, who plays stand-up bass, lives in Los Osos. Darryl Voss has a long history locally with San Luis Jazz. He’s now on the faculty of the Cuesta College with the Jazz Program. Corey calls them, “Next level musicians. We’re thrilled to have them.”

The big Steinway piano at Amsterdam keeps alive the Steinway tradition in Paso Robles established one hundred years ago by Paderewski, the Polish pianist and composer. Padrewski was sponsored by Steinway.