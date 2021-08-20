Man Rescued Near Pirates Cove 8.20.2021

An unresponsive man was discovered floating in the ocean near Pirate’s Cove yesterday afternoon. Around 12:40, Cal Fire crews from Avila Beach, and a Port San Luis Harbor Patrol crew launched boats in the water near Pirates Cove to locate and rescue the man.

Officials say the man appeared to be in his 50’s. He was unresponsive when they pulled him from the water near the south end of Pirates Cove near Fossil Point.

He was pulled into a harbor patrol boat and transported to the Port San Luis boat launch while the crew performed CPR.

The man was transported to a local hospital. After efforts to revive him failed, the man was pronounced dead.

He has not been identified.