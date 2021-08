The masking returns to San Luis Obispo county. You may have noticed a change in local retail stores.

San Luis Obispo county health officer Penny Borenstein explains the protocol mandated by state officials.

This time around it’s a request by the health officer.

You’ll see some people comply, others not.

And you’ll see a few people driving alone in their cars with their mask on.

Others, walking their dog outdoors with their mask on their face.