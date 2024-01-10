Man Who Attacked Paul Flores Pleads Not Guilty 01.10.2024

On August 23rd, Paul Flores’s inmate, 43-year-old Jason Budrow, slashed at Flores’s neck with a prison-made weapon.

Flores was hospitalized, but returned to the Pleasant Valley state prison in Coalinga two days later. Jason Budrow has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in the Fresno county superior court. He’s facing four felony charges, including assault by an inmate serving a life sentence.

Budrow strangled his cellmate at Mule Creek state prison, the I-5 strangler, Roger Reece Kibbe. Budrow could be sentenced to an additional 27 years to life in prison if he is convicted.