Kick-Off Party For Bruce Gibson Recall 01.10.2024

Press Release Recall Kick Off Party

The recall supervisor Bruce Gibson petition signing event has been scheduled for Sunday, January 14th at Atascadero lake park from 12 to 4 pm.

This nonpartisan event is for all registered voters in district 2, and those who want to help with the recall effort. All registered voters from district 2, as defined by the Patten map, and those who had Bruce Gibson on their ballot in the 2022 elections are eligible to sign the petition.

Free hot dogs, chili, and chips will be given to the first 300 who sign. Hot chocolate will also be available at the event.

Those who wish to support the recall effort, but are not in district 2, may help gather signatures or donate to the cause. For more information or to donate, visit: recallbrucegibson.com.