Cal Poly reinstates the mask mandate on campus.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise at Poly, so the university’s public safety director brought back the campus-wide mask mandate. It will remain in effect through June 12th.

The mask mandate is in effect for all indoor events, including performances at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center.

Masks will not be required for outdoor graduation ceremonies on June 11th and 12th.

As of Monday, 40 students were in isolation on campus, and one was in quarantine.