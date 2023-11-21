Maximum Enforcement Period For CHP Begins Tomorrow 11.21.2023

The California Highway Patrol has announced that it is preparing to enter its Thanksgiving maximum enforcement period as millions travel onto California’s busy roadways.

The Maximum Enforcement Period will begin at 6 pm on Wednesday, November 22nd, and continue through just before midnight on Sunday the 26th. During the MEP, CHP officers will be working to assist and educate motorists and enforce traffic safety laws throughout the state, actively looking for unsafe driving behaviors.

CHP says that during last year’s Thanksgiving MEP, 37 people were killed in crashes within their jurisdiction, and they issued more than 8 thousand 6 hundred citations for seatbelt violations.

CHP commissioner Duryee says to prioritize safety as you travel during the holidays.