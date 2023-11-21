Paso Fire & EMS Urges Safe & Fire-Free Holiday Season 11.21.2023

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services is encouraging the community to enjoy a safe and fire-free holiday season.

The department says home fires occur more than three times the daily average on Thanksgiving day. Tips provided by the fire department are: keep children away from the stove, keep potholders and food wrappers away from heat sources, avoid loose clothing and short sleeves when cooking, turn pot and pan handles inward on the stove to avoid accidents, and be sure to turn off unused appliances when finished using them.

The fire department also says unattended cooking is by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires; please stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Most importantly, ensure smoke detectors are working before starting holiday cooking.

The city’s fire and emergency services wishes the community a memorable Thanksgiving, and requests a common sense, safe celebration.