A corrections officer at the Mens Colony is arrested this week on felony charges of battery on a branch manager of a Wells Fargo branch in Grover Beach.

It all started when the bank manager asked James Allen Jones to put on a mask at the bank. Jones got aggressive and created commotion in the bank lobby. Later he returned and fought with the manager.

He was charged with battery with serious bodily injury, making criminal threats and committing a hate crime.