The vote is not yet final, but in San Luis Obispo county those opposed to the recall of governor Gavin Newsom outnumbered those who voted in favor.

With 56 thousand ballots counted, the no votes are leading 58% to 41%. That is San Luis Obispo county. About 30% of registered voters turned out.

Governor Newsom is enjoying the victory.

As for a replacement governor, conservative talk show host Larry Elder had 49% of the vote. By far the most of any candidate or Newsom in the recall election.