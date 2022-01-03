Message From Brescia 1.03.2022

San Luis Obispo county superintendent of public schools, James Brescia, sends out a message.

He says, “All districts, charters, private schools, parochial schools and childcare centers follow covid protocols creating a safe and smooth return to in-person instruction after winter break. As students and employees return from the winter holidays, we prioritize save in-person services amid another covid surge.”

He continues, “Safe in-person measures include high vaccination rates among education staff, regular covid screening of unvaccinated employees and ongoing safety protocols. In addition to the countywide efforts to vaccinate, the California department of public health is sending out rapid tests for student use after the winter break. The San Luis Obispo county office of education distributes these tests kits to the local districts as they arrive.”

Again, that’s a message from county superintendent of schools, Dr. James Brescia. Although he signed it simply, Jim.