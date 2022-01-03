SLO County Supervisors 1.03.2022

San Luis Obispo county supervisors meet soon to elect a new chair.

Current chair of the board, Lynn Compton, says the board will not meet this week, but may elect a new chair next Monday or Tuesday.

If the board follows the customary rotation, supervisor Bruce Gibson would be the next chair, but there is a great deal of opposition to his leadership.

His behavior in concert with the late Adam Hill, and his arrogance on the Dais has inspired many to oppose his selection as chair of the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors.

That may stimulate a great turnout at the board’s next meeting.