Mid State Fair 07.27.2022

The California mid state fair continues today in Paso Robles. The country rodeo gets underway at noon at the Hearst Equestrian Center.

There will be a sheep costume contest followed by a meat goat costume contest beginning at two.

Mid state fair princess Jenna Shapiro of Templeton makes an appearance at a lot of those events, but like queen Brooke Smith, she’s also showing a hog. She says she started showing animals at the fair when she was young. A lot of young people at the fair, looking at tractors that some of them restored and the animals others are showing.

Supervisors candidate Dr. Bruce Jones says many young people are stopping by the republican party booth to ask questions about the supervisors race in the second districts. Dr. Bruce Jones is challenging incumbent supervisor Bruce Gibson for the seat in the newly drawn second district, which now includes parts of the north county.

Tonight at the fair, Tommy Harris will give a draft horse demonstration at six. Kenny Taylor performs at the Mission Square stage at seven. Foghat performs at 8 on the Frontier stage. You may be able hear that concert in Creston. Listen for “Slow Ride.”

Those are each free concerts.

And in the Chumash Grandstand arena Los Tigres del Norte. Tickets still available at $30, 50 and 75 dollars, to see those legends of Mexican popular music.