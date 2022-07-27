Under Age Drinking 07.27.2022

Citations up this year for underage drinking at the mid state fair. Paso Robles police working with other law enforcement agencies to crackdown on under age drinking.

One attractive Fresno State sophomore from San Miguel says seven men offered to buy her a beer, although she’s underage.

Her dad was furious. He said, “No one at the watering hole offers to buy me a beer.”

If an underage drinker or someone providing alcohol to a person who is underage is caught, they will receive a citation and hundreds of dollars in fines.