Mid State Fair 7.29.2021

Only four days left at the California Mid State Fair, and now it gets serious for young people showing and selling their animals. Tiffanie Santoro of Paso Robles high school FFA moved her hog to the fair Monday. This is a busy week for her.

If you’d like to bid on the animals or give them a bump bid, you need to register as a buyer on the Mid State Fair website. Then you can make those bids.

The livestock auctions in the next few days at the California Mid-State Fair. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Today at the fair, showmanship for swine getting underway at 8:00 this morning. Meat goat, and market sheep showmanship beginning at 8:30 beef showmanship begins at 3:30 this afternoon.

The Central Coast Weavers and Spinners demonstrations is at 4:30 this afternoon.

The Harris Stage Line draft horses at 6:00 pm at Hearst equestrian center. On the main grandstand tonight, Pancho Barraza with special guest Cuisillos.

On the free stages,

Erin and The Earthquakes shaking up Mission Square.

And A Thousand Horses crowding onto the Frontier stage.

Another big day at the Mid State Fair.

Gates open this afternoon at four.