Mike Brown on Patton Map 03.28.2023

Since the election in the November election and the swearing into office of supervisors Jimmy Paulding and Bruce Gibson, the left has been on a Blitz Kreig through county government.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson removed supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold from the coordinating committee of the Paso Robles Groundwater Sustainability Agency. He put himself in charge, then stepped down and gave the chair to Mike Turrentine of Harvard Investments, who previously donated $9 thousand dollars to Gibson’s election campaign. Gibson killed the planters ordinance, by holding a special meeting on a Sunday morning to expeditiously block the ordinance from becoming law.

But the biggest development relates to the Patton map. COLAB’s Mike Brown tells KPRL that a group of progressives targeted the Patton map back in 2021. They filed a lawsuit against it.

The group’s lawsuit led to a settlement in closed session last week, which throws out the Patton map. The newly elected progressive majority may select one of the alternate maps. Perhaps one developed by the San Luis Obispo chamber of commerce.

On another note, COLAB is conducting it’s annual dinner on Thursday and supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold are going to talk about the Blitz Krieg.

Tickets are on sale now, but they’re going to cut off the sale of tickets at noon today, so if you want to attend the COLAB dinner Thursday night at the Madonna Expo, you need to make a reservation before noon today.