Miners in Mexico 08.09.2022

In Mexico, ten miners are trapped underground in a collapsed coal mine. They’ve been trapped since last week. The government is attempting to send an aquatic drone into the collapsed coal mine to see if it’s safe to send drives down to rescue them.

25 pumps are working to remove water from the flooded shafts.

Themine is in Sabinas, about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas.

It collapsed last Wednesday with 15 miners inside. Five managed to escape with injuries.

Last year, cave-ins at two neighboring mines killed nine miners.

In 2006 in that Coahuila region, an explosion ripped through the Pasta de Conchos mine with 73 miners inside. Eight were rescued with serious burns. The rest died. Only two bodies were recovered.