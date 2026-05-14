Missing Person in Avila Beach 05.14.2026

The county sheriff’s office is currently searching for a missing senior citizen from Arroyo Grande.

Friends of 72-year-old Gary Kiehl reported that he was supposed to pick someone up on May 12th at the Grover Beach train station, but failed to show. His last known contact was on May 11th at 2 pm.

Kiehl’s vehicle was later discovered unoccupied at the Cave Landing parking lot in Avila Beach. The sheriff’s office search and rescue team has responded, but have yet to find Kiehl.

Kiehl is an adult male, 5’10” tall, 180 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. He has no history of prior missing person reports, and is said to enjoy walking along the cliffs in the Pirates Cove area.

The sheriff’s office does not believe his disappearance is suspicious at this time.