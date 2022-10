Atascadero police are looking for an teenager who left his family home last Thursday and has not been seen since.

14-year-old Deven Brown left with his maroon vans backpack and disappeared. That was around 11:30 Thursday morning.

Recently, he transferred from Atascadero high school to the ACE Program. His mom says he recently started hanging out with a rougher crowd.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atascadero police department.