Monolith 12.08.2020

The monolith on Pine Mountain is attracting hundreds of hikers to stadium park to walk up the hill to admire it.

49-year-old Wade Mckenzie of Atascadero tells KPRL what inspired him to put it there. He says a friend told him about the “2001: Space Odyssey.” There were three monoliths. So, they made one and placed it on Pine Mountain in Stadium Park.

Mckenzie was a little surprised at the overwhelming media and public response to the monolith. Wade Mckenzie is very familiar with metal sculpture. He works in metal sculpture. He says it’s his bread and butter and his passion. Mckenzie says he grew up in Paso Robles, although he now lives in Atascadero.

The monolith stands on Pine Mountain in Stadium Park. In the last several days, hundreds of people have hiked up to look at it.