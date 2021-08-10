Moon Jellies 8.10.2021

Have you been to the beach lately?

Recently a lot of moon jellies and by the wind sailors have washed up on local beaches. The moon jellies are about the size of a coffee saucer. They’re a translucent moon-like bell.

There are also a lot of rubbery electric-blue sea creatures called “by-the-wind sailers.” They’re about two inches in diameter. They have a small angled sail on their top that catches the wind and pushes them across the ocean.

Right now, the wind is pushing them onto the beaches of Morro Bay and Cayucos. They’re not dangerous, but they’re not edible either.

If you’re looking for grunion, they’re running tonight from 11:05 until 1:05 tomorrow morning. And again tomorrow night from 11:45 until 1:45.

There will be another grunion run from August 22nd to August 25th.