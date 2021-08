Sunny skies today, highs near 94 in Paso Robles. Near 89 Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 60. W winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, but warmer. Highs near 99 in Paso Robles. 94 in Atascadero. W winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for temperatures to reach 105 Saturday in Paso Robles. Then drop back into the low 90’s next week.