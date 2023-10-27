Morro Bay Council Approves 1st Step to Paid Parking 10.27.2023

On Tuesday this week, the Morro Bay city council approved a direction for staff to take the first step in developing a plan for paid parking at Morro Rock.

Staff will have to get approval from the California Coastal Commission, and will then develop a pilot program for the council to review and approve next year.

Currently maintenance costs for the parking lot at Morro Rock come out of Morro Bay’s general fund. The police department says that an average of 12 thousand vehicles enter the Morro Rock parking lot during the weekend, with approximately 385 free parking spaces.

The city will also explore the possibility for paid parking on Embarcadero through the waterfront master plan.