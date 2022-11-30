Morro Bay Gay Pride Flag 11.30.2022

The Morro Bay city council decides the city will fly the LGBTQ gay pride flag over city hall next June. The council unanimously approves a policy that designates the city hall flagpole for government speech. However, commemorative flags can only be flown for 30 days at a time. June is pride month for the LGBTQ community. So, the gay pride flag will be flown during June over Morro Bay city hall.

Council woman Dawn Addis cited the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. A non-binary man who used the pronouns they and them to describe himself opened fire in the gay night club killing five people and injuring several others. Addis said, “The number of hate crimes perpetuated against the LGBTQIA population is something we absolutely have to be talking about and address. All people are welcome here in Morro Bay.”

In that Colorado incident, an Army veteran stopped the shooter. He charged 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. Richard Fiero knocked Aldrich down and took away his gun. He also beat the non-binary shooter repeatedly with the suspect’s own gun.

The army veteran was at Club Q to celebrate his daughter’s boyfriend’s birthday. Tragically, the daughters boyfriend was shot and killed by the non-binary shooter.

Richard Fiero, the retired army major, identifies himself with the pronouns he/him and sir.