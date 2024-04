The Morro Bay Kite Festival will return this weekend.

From April 26th to the 28th, this free event brings together the community, and promises to leave a smile on every face.

500 free kites will be provided to kids through the central coast funds for children.

The event begins tonight, and will include kites with led lights. Then, the event continues from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday, with two candy drops scheduled for each day.

More information can be found at: morrobaykitefestival.com.